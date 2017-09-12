Haywood Co. mourns loss of Sheriff Melvin Bond

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Residents of Haywood County are mourning to loss of someone known and loved by many.

Haywood County Sheriff Melvin Bond passed away Monday night. Bond started his law enforcement career in 1989 and was first elected sheriff in 2002.

Clinton Thomas, owner of T-shirt Plus in Brownsville, knew bond for over 30 years and says he tried to be fair with anyone he met.

“He was very involved in all of the community activities here in Haywood County, and anyone asked anything of Melvin Bond, that’s what he got,” Thomas said.

Bond went to the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy and trained in criminal investigation, narcotics and as a DARE instructor. The mayor of Brownsville says Bond never met a stranger and that this is a big loss for the county.

“His gift of gab, his ability to relate to people regardless of how high or low they were on the totem pole,” Mayor William Rawls said. “He was always able to relate to people. He was a community leader.”

As soon as Greg Emery and his wife moved to Brownsville, they felt like they were one of the locals thanks to Bond.

“We trusted him,” Emery said. “He covered the whole county. You could call him about anything, you know, small or large. He was a good listener.”

The Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville is handling Bond’s funeral and services.