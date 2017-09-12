Hearing reset for woman charged in Toone double homicide

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A hearing was reset Tuesday for a woman charged in a double homicide in Toone.

Erica Beard was scheduled to appear Tuesday before a judge in Hardeman County General Sessions Court. The hearing was reset for 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

Beard is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from the Oct. 21, 2016, deadly shooting of 13-year-old Javarrie “JoJo” Robertson and his father, Joe Robertson.