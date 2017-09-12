Jacob Buie leads the Bruins to their first victory and player of the week honors

JACKSON, Tenn — Entering last Friday’s match up with the TCA Lions, USJ was winless under new head coach Michael Stroup. But senior quarterback Jacob Buie helped turn things around completing 21 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns while adding another on the ground. For his performance, he earned West Tennessee’s vote for week four’s player of the week.

Buie said things just didn’t go the Bruins way early on, but with the support of the coaching staff and team they kept grinding, and focused on the future and not dwelling on the past.

“You know we just stayed focus, we learned from our mistakes these past three games and really just went out and executed the way we should’ve been doing so now we’ll learn from Trinity’s mistakes and hopefully reduce those mistakes each week, week by week,” Buie said.

With a new system, there’s always an adjustment period for teams and coaches to figure one another out. Now after a big win against their in-town rival, Buie believes what Stroup is doing will eventually pay off in the long run.

“Coach Stroup he’s awesome, we’ve had a great time of playing for him,” Buie said. “You know he’s tough on us but it’s good for us, it’s what we need and he’s a smart guy.”

The Bruins welcome ECS to town this Friday where they will look to pick up win number two.