JSCC officially unveils new health science facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college has dedicated its brand new facility to those who helped make it possible.

Jackson State Community College honored Jim and Janet Ayers of the Ayers Foundation with its latest 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

The school’s new Jim and Janet Ayers Center for Health Sciences is dedicated to health science programs.

Campus officials say the Ayers are champions of post-secondary education and have provided hundreds of scholarships to Jackson State students.

The Ayers say they were more than happy to help the next generation of students in their upcoming careers.

“Community colleges are an integral part of economic development and just the fabric of a community, and to have a center for health sciences just ties directly into having a huge community impact, and we are just honored to be part of it,” Janet Ayers said.

The Ayers Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the people of Tennessee with a special emphasis on counties such as Decatur and Henderson.