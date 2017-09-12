Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/17 – 9/12/17 September 12, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Dakota Vann Aggravated robbery, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Alexis Sherrod Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Alicia Hunt Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brandon Woodson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Christina Clement Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Dennis Dudley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Diego Savage Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Harry Ridley Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jarret Hineline Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jerimie Wood Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Kenneth Vann Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Lacresha Richmond Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Ladarius Jacox Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Ryan Burgess Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Terry Clark Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/12/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore