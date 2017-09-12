Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/17 – 9/12/17

1/15 Dakota Vann Aggravated robbery, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/15 Alexis Sherrod Failure to appear

3/15 Alicia Hunt Theft under $999

4/15 Brandon Woodson Public intoxication



5/15 Christina Clement Violation of probation

6/15 Dennis Dudley Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Diego Savage Simple domestic assault, vandalism

8/15 Harry Ridley Aggravated domestic assault



9/15 Jarret Hineline Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/15 Jerimie Wood Contempt of court

11/15 Kenneth Vann Violation of community corrections

12/15 Lacresha Richmond Shoplifting



13/15 Ladarius Jacox Vandalism

14/15 Ryan Burgess Violation of community corrections

15/15 Terry Clark Schedule II drug violations































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/12/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.