State trooper who questioned Zach Adams takes stand in Holly Bobo trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Testimony continued Tuesday in the murder trial for Zach Adams as witnesses including a state trooper took the stand.

It was day two in the trial for one of the men accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Christee Clenney, a witness, says she remembers seeing and talking to Zach Adams one night on Swan Johnson Road.

Clenney says Adams told her she looked like someone he knew who lived in the area. He was referring to Holly Bobo.

After her testimony, her husband, Timothy Clenney, took the stand but could not say for sure if Zach Adams was the one that night.

The court also heard testimony from Warren Rainey. Rainey is a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who says he spent over 18 months searching for Bobo.

He says Adams was no stranger to trouble and he decided to go ask him questions.

“My troopers knew of him well,” Rainey said.

Rainey said Adams was visibly shaken and seemed very nervous. Rainey said when he was pulling away he saw something suspicious out of his rear-view mirror.

“Zach ran. I’m not talking a little run. I’m talking a full sprint back to his house,” Rainey said.

That’s when he took action and called for backup.

“Told them they need to get someone up here because I’m very suspicious about Zach Adams,” Rainey said.

Rainey said at some point he searched the home and found something odd.

“I noticed a mattress leaning up against the house on the northeast corner,” Rainey said.

He says it didn’t sit well with him.

“When I saw the mattress, it gave me the gut feeling that something was not right,” Rainey said.

