Suspended Selmer fire chief reinstated by board of aldermen

SELMER, Tenn.- A local fire chief who was suspended from the department after an investigation by two state agencies has been reinstated.

In Selmer, the city board of alderman voted unanimously Tuesday evening to reinstate Chief Anthony Carr. Originally, an investigation by the state comptroller’s office and the TBI accused Carr of falsifying invoices and altering bids for equipment.

An investigation by city leaders found all of the money and equipment were accounted for and said the chief did nothing criminally wrong.

“Chief Carr is pleased with the town’s decision, obviously he’s been through an emotional time, but he’s happy with the decision tonight and he just want’s to get back to work as being the fire chief,” said Carr’s attorney, DJ Norton.

Chief Carr returns to work, Wednesday morning.