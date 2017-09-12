Top plays from week 4
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top five plays from week four are as followed:
#5: Haywood’s Decourtney Reed refuses to go down against Briarcrest for a Tomcat first down but they would fall in that one, 43-42.
#4: Bolivar’s Mark Ross intercepts a shovel pass as Bolivar would go on to take down Harding Academy, 60-33.
#3: South Side’s Shamar Givens takes the handoff and goes left for a Hawks touchdown but South Side would fall to Obion County, 26-21.
#2: Peabody’s Jacquez Wilkins runs wild against the Humboldt defense for a touchdown, the Tide roll 56-0.
#1: South Gibson’s Dre’ McAllister burst up the middle of the Crockett County defense for an 85-yard touchdown run but the Cavs would get the win 28-14.