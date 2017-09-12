More witness testimony is revealed on the second day of the Holly Bobo murder trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News showed you what happened in the first half of the trial Tuesday, as law enforcement representatives involved in the case took the stand.

Former Decatur County Deputy Tony Weber said he recalls at least two of Holly’s last cell phone pings tracing back to a location near the house of Zach Adams.

TBI special agent Lawrence James said the blood found in the Bobo’s carport, which he says came back as a partial match to Holly’s, was smeared in a way that possibly indicated a struggle.

A neighbor, Christee Clenney, gave her testimony, recalling she saw a white pick up truck with a driver who resembled Adams driving suspiciously in Holly’s neighborhood close to the time of her disappearance, but she could not confidently identify his photo in a lineup.

As the trial moved forward, Adam’s former girlfriend, Rebecca Earp, took the stand Tuesday afternoon. She describes, a fearful night back in July of 2011, that she says, she will never forget.

“He held me down and was trying to tie my feet up with one of his belts, and he told me that he was going to tie me up just like he did Holly Bobo, and nobody would ever find me again,” said Earp.

She also tells a story of a day she says, she overheard Adams and Shane Austin making questionable comments about Holly.

“I was cooking supper, and the news come on, and they were talking about Holly missing,” Earp said, “and Shane kinda smirked and started laughing, and Zach made the comment, and said, ‘they’ll never be able to find her.'”

Earp later said, the two men told her they had just said that to see if she would go to the TBI, which she said, she did. Earp also describes seeing scratches on Adam’s neck, the day Holly went missing.

“…three scratches on his neck,” said Earp. “Scratches on his neck,” asked prosecutor Paul Hagerman, “Yeah. Parallel scratches on his neck,” Earp said.

The subject of Adams’ alleged drug use was also repeatedly mentioned in Earp’s testimony Tuesday.

“After his grandmother passed, he got on morphine,” said Earp. “Was he on any other drugs as well,” asked Hagerman. “Meth,” Earp said.

But his former girlfriend admits this was something that brought them together.

“Back in the day, you were using meth also, were’nt you?,” asked defense attorney Jennifer Thompson. “Yes ma’am,” said Earp. “And you would use meth with Zach and use drugs with Zach. Isn’t that right?,” Thompson asked. “Yes ma’am,” Earp said.

The defense made it clear they thought Earp may have intentions of her own.

“You want to help them convict Zach though, don’t you?,” asked Thompson. “I mean, yes,” answered Earp.

Zachary Adams faces charges of first degree felony murder, premeditated murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

The trial for Zachary Adams will resume again Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in Savannah. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for continuous coverage on the progress of the trial.