Award winning author, CEO speaks at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university had a special guest on campus Wednesday.

“I want to reach as many people as possible while I’m here with the word of God,” Kay Arthur said.

Arthur is the co-founder of Precept Ministries International. They help people understand the Bible for themselves here in the U.S. as well as countries all over the world. Arthur was at Union University Wednesday to speak in their chapel.

“This university is set on bringing truth to the marketplace and living it out so people can see what true Christianity is all about,” Arthur said.

Stephanie Edge found a Bible study written by Arthur several years ago and it stuck with her, so when she had the chance to bring her to Union, she couldn’t turn it down.

“It’s just a delight every time you get to hear from Kay because Kay always has a word for the current time,” Edge, an associate professor of computer science, said. “We’re just excited to have her here.”

Students filed into the auditorium and began singing to start off their chapel. Arthur then got up to speak and walked around in the audience as she spoke to the group. She even got the students involved in her speech.

Arthur says this is what she was meant to do and that she plans to continue for as long as possible.

“So my passion is that people would open their eyes and listen carefully and know who is speaking,” Arthur said. “Is it the serpent deceiving you? Or is it God, from the word of God, holding to the word of God, saying this is the way, walk in it.”

Arthur will also speak to classes on Thursday at Union University. If you weren’t able to make it Wednesday to the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel to hear her speak, she’ll also speak Wednesday night at Englewood Baptist Church.