Cavaliers have big plans for the 2017 season

ALAMO, Tenn. — To start the 2017 season the Crockett County Cavaliers are rolling, posting a 4-0 record. The key to their fast start, the memory of last year’s 4-7 season.

“Kids were kind of embarrassed the way things went last year,” head coach, Kevin Ward said.

As soon as the 2016 season ended, his group wasted no time getting back to work where it all counts, the weight room.

“Guys worked extremely hard, we got a lot stronger during the time they were lifting during the winter,” he said.

The numbers they posted in the weight room have translated onto the field. Imposing their will on opponents while scoring 41 points per game. Also helping out a ton is the return of running back Jordan Branch who missed last season with a leg injury.

“It’s like having another coach on the field and when you have a guy that’s that talented on the field, it makes the other guys better,” Ward said.

While Branch has helped spark the Cavs offense, it’s their defense that’s leading the way surrendering only 16 points per game.

“This year we’ve really focused on the defensive side of the ball, we tried to improve that,” Ward said. “We feel like we have some weapons on offense and we know the defense can come every single night.”

While an undefeated start is ideal, the Cavs have their sights set on a much bigger goal.

“Kind of a three tier goal that we have, qualify for the playoffs, win the regional championship and advance in the playoffs,” he said.

Crockett County will return to action this Friday when they take on Center Hill, MS.