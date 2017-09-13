Clearer Skies Come Thursday



Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Drizzle and cloudy skies made for another unseasonably cool afternoon in West Tennessee with highs in the middle to upper 60s! The good news is, the low pressure system that was Hurricane Irma, will finally leave the Mid-South tomorrow morning allowing for clearer skies to return to West Tennessee. In fact, not only will the sunshine be back, but we’ll have above average temperatures for the first time this month!

TONIGHT

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with light winds from the southwest. Light rain and drizzle will continue through the early evening before drier weather returns in the morning. The drier conditions and clearer skies could lead to some patchy fog in the morning with temperatures starting in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Expect conditions to continue to improve later this week. However, we’re watching a slight chance for rain over the weekend! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE –4:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday

Hurricane JOSE remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. This storm is moving south at 3 mph. The vast majority of the newest model data keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean and far away from land through the remainder of the week. Keep an eye out for updates in case any changes are necessary!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com