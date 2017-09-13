More Light Rain And Mist Today

Weather Update:

Off and On Light Rain and Drizzle continues this morning for a lot of West Tennessee. These droplets of water, or hydrometeors are too small for the radar to detect so which it looks like there are only isolated pockets of light rain, a lot of the area is seeing the drizzle this afternoon. This should continue a good part of this afternoon. The end of this rain is finally in sight as Thursday at this point is looking drier and warmer as I do expect some sunshine. Ill have another look at the forecast coming on Midday and Noon shows starting at 11:30 AM CDT on ABC 7/12:00 PM on CBS 7.

