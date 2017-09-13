Local church to send disaster relief group to Texas

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is gearing up to help those in Texas still cleaning up from Hurricane Harvey.

Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson is preparing their disaster relief program. The group isn’t collecting donations but rather going down to help people tear down and rebuild their homes.

Doc Turner, the church’s disaster relief director, said they hope not only to rebuild homes but also to rebuild people.

“When you’ve lost everything, you just need someone to talk to,” Turner said. “And so we’re there to talk to them and try to give them some kind of comfort.”

The group will leave Sunday for Texas and plans to stay for at least a week.