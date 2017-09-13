Mary (Cokey) Martindale

Mary (Cokey) Martindale was born on November 16, 1929. A native Jacksonian and the daughter of the late George Courtenay and Mary Louise Hutcheson of Jackson. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Jackson Junior High School, and was a graduate of Jackson High School. She attended Union University. She was a member of the Jackson Cotillion Club, the Jackson Service League and the Mary Anna Ashby Children’s Fund. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, having been active in school and church organizations, bible studies and on committees for church activities throughout her life.

She was married to Edward Leo Martindale, Sr. for fifty-two years until his death in 2003. She is survived by three sons and one daughter: Courtenay Martindale Wilson and husband, Jim Wilson, of Mechanicsburg, PA; Edward Leo Martindale, Jr. and wife, Theresa; Dr. Michael L Martindale and wife, Jennifer, all of Jackson, and Dr. George H. Martindale and wife, Kathryn, of Mobile, AL; twelve grandchildren, Edward L. Martindale III, Liza Martindale, Rand Martindale, Miles Martindale, Austin Martindale, Miller Martindale and two step-granddaughters, Meaghan Lampert and Caitlin Rust, both of Paducah, KY; Ryan Wilson and Brooke Wilson of Mechanicsburg PA; Murre Martindale, Hutch Martindale, Richard Martindale and Courtenay Martindale all of Mobile, AL; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Martindale of Jackson, Winston Martindale and wife Sandy of Calabasas, CA; one sister-in-law, Geraldine King of Dunellen, FL; seven nephews and four nieces and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her only sister, Katie Hutcheson Jordan, and her brothers-in-law, David Lynn Martindale and Kenneth Martindale.

SERVICES: A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father David Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Wilson, Ward Martindale, Hutch Martindale, Richard Martindale, Rand Martindale, Miles Martindale, Austin Martindale, Miller Martindale and Jay Louviere.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a Rosary service at 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.