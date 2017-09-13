Miss Tennessee receives Lexington public service award

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Miss Tennessee 2017 Caty Davis is back from the Miss America competition.

She was presented with the “Excellence in Public Service” award from Lexington City leaders Wednesday.

She is the daughter of an addict and struggled after her father and half brother’s suicide. Her life’s focus has become to resolve the addiction epidemic.

She has raised more than $40,000 for substance abuse organizations.

“We are like-minded women trying to leave the world a better place than how we found it and so I know that no matter where I am across our nation in the future I have sisters I can call,”says Davis.

She plans to get a PhD in Psychology and a Master’s of Education in child studies from Vanderbilt University, in order to become a clinical child psychologist.