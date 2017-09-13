MISSING: 83-year-old Hardeman Co. man James Perry

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a missing elderly man.

James Perry, 83, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his home on Hollywood Acres Lane in Bolivar, according to a release from the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department.

Perry has Alzheimer’s, according to the release.

Deputies describe Perry as a black man standing five feet eight inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and white, red and blue Adidas shoes.

Perry possibly left on foot and does not drive, according to the release. His direction of travel is not known.

If you see Perry, deputies ask that you stop him and contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at 731-658-3971 and choose option No. 2.