Mrs. Carlene Paschall Wheatley

Mrs. Carlene Paschall Wheatley, age 82 of Paris passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at her daughter’s residence. Her funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 16, 2017, at First United Methodist Church of Paris with Bro. Paul Veazey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are John Harrison, Keith Hickman, Ben Schmuck, John Paschall, Scott Grooms, and Jim McCampbell; Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Mrs. Wheatley was born on February 26, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Carl Paschall and the late Clovis Baldwin Paschall. She married Dalton Wheatley on November 28, 1957 and he preceded her in death on October 9, 2005. Carlene is survived by daughters: Vickie (Tim) Boyd of Paris and Susan Wheatley of Rogers, Arkansas; son: Rick Wheatley of Paris; grandchildren: Meredith Boyd (Rob) Leathers of Nashville, Tennessee and Madison Boyd of Toluca Lake, California; brother: Richard L. (B.J. Williams) Paschall, Olathe, Kansas; brother-in-law: James (Fay) Wheatley of Springhill, Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Peggy Nelson of Waterford, Michigan, Sarah (Bob) Brown of Clarkston, Michigan, Sandra Martin of Goodyear, Arizona, Modena Wheatley of Columbia, Tennessee, Betty Wheatley of Springville, Tennessee, and Judy Wheatley of Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Mrs. Wheatley is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law: Fred, Jerry, Wayne, and Frank Wheatley and Forrest Dennis, Don Nelson, and Tom Martin; and by sisters-in-law: Alberta Dennis and Shirley Wheatley.

Carlene was a lifelong member of Oak Hill Union Church in the Osage Community. She graduated from Grove High School and Nashville Business College. She worked at Commercial Bank & Trust Company for over 30 years. Carlene was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteer fan and Henry County Patriots fan.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be made to: Oak Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o: Donna Jean Paschall, 720 Mill Creek Road, Puryear, TN 38251 and/or to: Angels Among Us c/o: First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Paris, TN 38242