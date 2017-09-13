Mugshots : Madison County : 9/12/17 – 9/13/17

1/12 Damion Maxwell Theft over $1,000

2/12 Hayden Green Assault, vandalism

3/12 Quintarius White Violation of probation

4/12 Brandon Owens Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/12 Britney Thomas Criminal trespass

6/12 Carolyn Evans DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

7/12 Lakeisha Barnett Simple domestic assault

8/12 Lisa Anderson Violation of community corrections



9/12 Mary Anderson Violation of community corrections

10/12 Tracey King Simple domestic assault

11/12 Tristian Bond Schedule VI drug violations

12/12 Walter Matthews Violation of probation, failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.