Two-day event to honor veterans planed for early November in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.- Local veterans already have a plan in place for Jackson’s Veterans Day celebration in November. This year, the celebration will be a two-day event.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 10, there will be a program honoring vets of all branches and all wars at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.

Then Saturday, there will be the parade and celebration through downtown Jackson.

‘It’s just a day to celebrate, unite, to assist and have fun,” said Robert Jones, committee chairman. “We just encourage everyone to come out, and if they are not a veteran, to come out and honor the veterans,” said Jackie Utley, program director of the Friday event.

Both events are free and open to the public.