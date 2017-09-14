ARM holds annual Salt and Light Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.–Are a Relief Ministries held their annual Salt and Light banquet Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The banquet serves as ARM’s largest fundraiser. Area relief ministries founder, Mary Tyler, shared her inspiring story of overcoming the odds in order to help those in our community.

“And she is a saint. She’s spent her entire life on behalf of the poor and it shows. I love going to banquets where you have a big famous person! It was a sell-out with Miss Mary Tyler tonight,” Mike Roby, ARM director said Thursday night.

Area Relief Ministries raised more than $100,000 at the event.