BREAKING: Jason Autry says he helped Zach Adams dispose of Holly Bobo’s body

WARNING: This testimony contains disturbing details as told by Jason Autry on the witness stand in day four of the Holly Bobo murder trial.

UPDATE — Jason Autry testifies that he helped Zach Adams dispose of Holly Bobo’s body. He also says he was there when Adams shot her as they were preparing to dispose of her body.

Autry said Adams asked him to help dispose of Bobo’s body. He says the body was wrapped in a blanket.

Autry said the plan was to dump her body in the river. He says when they got to the river, he heard a voice and realized Bobo was still alive. He said he then saw her foot move.

Autry says Adams then shot Bobo.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — As the murder trial against one of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo enters day four, one of the most anticipated witnesses takes the stand.

Jason Autry, one of three men charged in Bobo’s disappearance and death, takes the stand Thursday morning in the trial of co-defendant Zach Adams.

Autry has been granted federal immunity in the case. His lawyer has previously said he will not need a trial date.

Zach Adams and his brother Dylan Adams along with Autry all face murder, kidnapping and rape charges in the 2011 disappearance of the 20-year-old nursing student.

