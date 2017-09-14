Clouds Clear Gradually Today

Weather Update:

Clouds linger this morning with a chance of light rain or drizzle. The better chance of it will be north of I-40 towards the West Tennessee and Western Kentucky border area. Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear west to east through the morning and afternoon hours. It will take the longest to clear towards the Tennessee River. We should warm through the 70s and into the low 80s today later this afternoon. We will continue to warm through the weekend with temps approaching 90 Sunday and Monday. heat Index values may be in the 90s. For the remainder of the West Tennessee State fair this week; The forecast looks good.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com