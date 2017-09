Extra security lines courthouse in Holly Bobo trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–The Holly Bobo murd er trial is well underway and extra security is patrolling in and around the Courthouse.

Police cars and police tape lined the Hardin County Courthouse Thursday afternoon. The only entrance and exit during the trial is on the west end of the building, near the wheelchair ramp. Those who enter the courthouse are required to go through a security screening, metal detector and X-ray machine.