Fayette Co. deputies search for runaway juvenile

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are asking for help to find a runaway juvenile.

Kenslie Alyssa Scott, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving Fayette Ware High School in Fayette County, according to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott is classified as a runaway juvenile, according to the release.

She is described as a white female with brown hair with blonde highlights standing five feet one inch tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her location is urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.