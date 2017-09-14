Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Gratson

Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Gratson, age 77, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Rochester, PA the son of the late Andrew Gratson and Mary Paulley Moyers. He was married to Zeta Gratson who preceded him in death in 2016. He was retired from Anvil International as a mechanical engineer. Jerry was very much a family man who spent time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid supporter of the NRA and enjoyed going to the gun range. He also enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his son, Jim Gratson and wife Louise of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Sandra Bentley and husband Daniel of Jackson, TN, Patty Cole of Rock Hill, SC, Susan Gratson of Jackson, TN and Chrissy Webster and husband Terry of Jackson, TN; grandchildren, Alycia, Niki, Kyle, John, Jennifer, Nathan, Travis, Conner and Alan and one great grandchild, Olivia.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 17, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

This service will be webcast live on our website at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com for those unable to attend.

