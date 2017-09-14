Heating Up, Slight Chance for Rain

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Sunny skies have finally returned to West Tennessee after a 63-hour stretch of consecutive hours with temperatures below 70°F in Jackson. That was the first time that’s happened in September since 2014! Warmer temperatures and clearer skies are forecast to return for most of the forecast but we’re increasing the chance for rain for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s tonight, and with light winds and mainly clear skies, we stand a chance to see some fog in the morning! Visibility could be limited to less than a mile early on in the day.

Temperatures will get warmer day-by-day with isolated showers possible during the afternoons for the next few days. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!







Tropical Update –4:00 p.m. CDT Thursday

Hurricane JOSE is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. This storm is moving west-northwest at 8 mph. The vast majority of the newest model data keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean and far away from land through the remainder of the week. Keep an eye out for updates in case any changes are necessary!

