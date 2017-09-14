Jackson mayor hosts international students for dinner at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn.-More than 70 students joined Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist for dinner, Thursday night.

For the third year, high school and college international and exchange students were treated to a southern style dinner at City Hall..

The students represent many global regions including Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Germany and Nigeria.

“We have some who have just arrived weeks ago and this is their first visit to the United States and that’s why it’s such an important outreach for Jackson because for some of these students, this is their first view of America,” said Jean Marie Walls, co-chair of the International Students Dinner.

Some students are here for a one-year exchange and others are completing their four-year university studies in West Tennessee.