James Kenneth Martindale

James Kenneth Martindale, 91, died Monday morning September 11, 2017 at Maplewood Healthcare in Jackson, TN.

He was born in Jackson, TN December 5, 1925, the son of the late James A. and Frances Mitchell Martindale. He served in the US Army, worked as a lumber grader for Miller Lumber Company for many years and was a member of Highland Park Church.

Kenneth is survived by one son Scott Martindale and wife Margaret of Burns, TN, one brother Winston “Wink” Martindale, one sister Geraldine King, two grandchildren, Will and Molly. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Martindale and David Martindale.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Friday, September 15, 2017 at 1:00PM at Hollywood Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Jackson Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Dr., Jackson, TN 38301.

