Lexington City Election Results 09/14/17

Here are the Lexington Municipal Election Results for Sept. 14, 2017:

100% Precincts reporting

City of Lexington Mayor:

*Jeff Griggs (I) 72%

*Jack Johnson (I) 28%

Lexington Alderman, Position 4:

Eddie Akins (I) 42%

Emmitt Blankenship Jr. 58%

Lexington City School Board Position 5:

Ann Anderson 61%

DeAnne Pace 39%