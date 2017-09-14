Old florist building demolished in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A building in south Jackson is being torn down.

Demolition of the Sidney Davis Florist building started Thursday morning. The building has been there for decades. The owner of the property hopes this starts a revitalization of the south Jackson area.

“I know a lot of the community has been wanting something to happen in south Jackson for a long time. It’ll be real interesting to see what is going to happen here,” demolition contractor Lee Watson said.

The manager of the project said the demolition should take a couple of days.