TDOT: Construction set to begin on project near Casey Jones Village

JACKSON, Tenn. — Drivers will soon find it easier to leave the Casey Jones Village and head toward Interstate 40.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says construction is set to begin on the roadway project that was originally proposed more than two years ago.

The project will allow drivers to turn left out of Casey Jones Village onto the Highway 45 Bypass. Leaders with TDOT say drivers will need to be patient and drive carefully during construction.

“We will maintain as many lanes open as possible during the construction phases, so expect them to be a little anxious, but it’s construction so just make sure they work with us and slow down,” TDOT community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said.

Lanes on Interstate 40 will also be widened and a new interchange will be installed on North Highland Avenue. The project should be finished by June 2021.