TDOT holds public meeting to discuss upcoming construction on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn.-Getting around the Hub City will soon get a little easier.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a major roadway project.

Officials said Interstate 40 will go from four to six lanes of traffic between mile markers 79 and 82.

Construction is set to begin, but officials want to remind you to be careful while driving in these conditions.

“Just asking for patience. This is going to be great for the future of Jackson, but it’s not going to be easier by any stretch of imagination,”

said Cody Roberts, TDOT Operations District Manager.

A new interchange will also be built at North Highland Avenue and on the Highway 45 Bypass in the Casey Jones Village area.

Officials said construction should be finished by June 2021.