Holly Bobo murder trial enters day 5, testimony continues

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Holly Bobo murder trial enters day 5 today.

Victor Dinsmoore was among those called to take the stand today in the case against Zach Adams.

According to his own testimony, Dinsmoore admitted to selling drugs to Jason Autry and his friends.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo. Holly Bobo, a nursing student from Decatur Co., went missing from her home in 2011. Partial skeletal remains belonging to Bobo were found in 2014.

