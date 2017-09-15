Joyce Evelyn Knight

Joyce Evelyn Knight passed away on September 11, 2017 at her home in Corinth, MS at the age of 77 years, 8 months, 27 days. She was born on December 15, 1939 in Selmer, TN to the late Talmadge and Georgia Surratt.

Joyce grew up and went to school in Selmer, TN. She moved to Corinth in the early part of 2010 where a granddaughter moved in to help take care of her. She was a faithful member of Forrest Hill Church of Christ until her health did not allow her to attend church. She worked at Brown Shoe Co. and Garans. She was united in marriage to the late Arnold T. Knight on September 7, 1957. Joyce and Arnold was married for 48 years. Unto this union were five children born, Cynthia (Luis) Rodriguez of Corinth, MS; Aundrea (Lee) Oakley of Savannah, TN; Arnold Knight Jr. of Jacksonville FL; Benda (Earl) Green of Selmer, TN; and Stacey Knight of Corinth, MS. Joyce was a very hard and dedicated worker, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her children; two brothers, Talmadge (Peggy) Surratt and Kenneth Surratt both of Selmer, TN; a brother-in-law, Auzzie D. (Sharon) Knight of Selmer. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her mother and father, Georgia and Talmadge Surratt, her husband, Arnold T. Knight, her sisters Irene Damron, Ruby Ratcliff, Linda Miller, Rebecca Baxter, and Mary Brown.

Joyce Evelyn Knight held a special place in out hearts.