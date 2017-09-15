Slight Chance for Rain This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

Skies have become partly cloudy in West Tennessee this afternoon but so far no rain! There’s only a 10% chance we’ll see much if any shower activity in West Tennessee today, most of the area will be dry if we do. Temperatures are warming up to the middle and upper 80s this afternoon – which there’s plenty of more of in the forecast!

TONIGHT

West Tennessee should have a great weather for the high school football games tonight with temperatures in the 70s. Those temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise at 6:39 a.m. Saturday morning, and with light winds and only a few clouds, we stand a chance to see patchy fog again early on in the day.

West Tennessee could see highs reach within a degree or two of 90°F over the weekend with isolated showers possible during the afternoons for the next few days. Rain chances will increase during the middle of next week.

Tropical Update –2:30 p.m. CDT Friday

JOSE is still a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. This storm is moving northwest at 9 mph. The new model data keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean until early next week when it could, as a tropical storm, bring showers and strong winds to the northeast. Keep an eye out for updates to the forecast!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com