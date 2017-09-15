Summer Like Weather Returns

Weather Update:

Temperatures started off about average for this time of year at around 60 degrees. We’ll rise through the 70s pretty quick this morning and into the 80s this afternoon. I expect a high around 87°F. Some of the short-ranged high resolution models have been consistent in trying to develop a few isolated storms during the max heating of the day. Given a ridge should be sliding east it’s plausible. I kept a 10% chance of isolated or widely scattered showers or storms this afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will be in rinse and repeat mode for the rest of the weekend and into next week. next organized chance of rain does not come in until Tuesday and Wednesday. Ill have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon. 11:30 AM ABC/CBS 12:00 PM.

