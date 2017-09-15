Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jana Young

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jana Young teaches seventh and eighth grade science at the Academic Academy at Northeast Middle School.

“I love science,” she said. “My first year I taught both social studies and science, and I said science is so much more fun because it can be all hands-on.”

Young grew up in Kentucky and Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Murray State University and started teaching in 2010.

Young said she loves helping kids. “I remembered how hard middle school was for me, but looking back how much growth I had and how much my teachers had an impact on that, and I wanted to do that for these kids,” she said.

Young said her middle school science teacher and a relative inspired her to pursue education. “My grandmother was a teacher all of her life, and I always loved going to school with her,” she said.

Young said her favorite thing about teaching is the kids. “Our kids are great just because they want to learn,” she said. “They’re so driven to find out more information. They may not necessarily want to sit in a classroom, but they’re always looking to learn more.”

Young said she loves getting to know her students and building relationships with their families.

Young will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.