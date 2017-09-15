Testimony in day 5 of Holly Bobo trial includes Jason Autry’s ex-girlfriend

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday was the fifth day in the trial of one of the men accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo, and it was a day full of testimony.

Brian Vitt stayed on Yellow Springs Road by Shayne Austin in 2011. He says he was home the morning Holly Bobo disappeared but didn’t hear anything.

“I wish I had,” Vitt said when asked if he heard or saw anything.

“I installed a satellite system for Mr. Shayne Austin on Yellow Springs Road,” Mandy McGee said.

McGee was at the home later in the day. This matches the testimony Jason Autry gave on Thursday when he said Shayne was worried about a cable guy coming.

“She played on the same ball team as my daughter many years ago,” Brenda O’Bryant said.

This also matched the testimony from Thursday. O’Bryant says she saw a silver PT Cruiser coming to her parent’s home on Cox Road located across from Kelly Ridge. She said Jason Autry was behind the wheel.

“A guy asked if he could fish in the ponds,” O’Bryant said.

Autry said he was scoping out the area to dump the body.

O’Bryant told him the person to ask was out searching for Holly Bobo, and that’s when she noticed strange things.

“When I mentioned Holly, he became very stressed. Rolled his eyes and ran his fingers in his hair. He just looked extremely stressed,” O’Bryant said.

Next on the stand was Jason Autry’s ex-girlfriend, Angela Smith.

“The only thing I remember is the Holly Bobo missing Amber Alert coming across my phone,” Smith said.

She went over her and Autry’s daily routines but doesn’t remember anything but alerts that day.

However, when asked if she knew the men accused, she had an answer. She said she knew Zach Adams, Shayne Austin and Dylan Adams.

