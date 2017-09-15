Victor Dinsmore says he traded drugs for the alleged murder weapon used to kill Bobo

<(is there any doubt in your mind this is the gun you gave your wife?) no doubt” >

Without second thought..Victor dinsmore says he thinks he traded drugs for what could be the gun used to kill holly bobo

<“I was in ms dotties home residence doing their garage and kitchen and I was in the garage at that time.” >

Dinsmore says he sold drugs in 20-11..Walked the court through what he says happened starting april 13..20-11 the day holly bobo disappeared

<” zacha and shayne and train pulled up in dylans truck.” >.

He says that afternoon they arrived wanting more drugs

< “Within 2-3 minutes zacha nd chayne austin were fighting. I heard a few spurts out of th eir mouths about ‘who was going to hit it firs’ and I never put it together at all.” >

Referring to jason autry’s claims that..Zach…Dylan and shayne raped holly bobo

< ” jumping around basically. Swung at each othe ra couple of times I think zach hit shayne and balcked his eye that’s about all there was.” >

Two days later…The one time convicted rapist says he met up with the group again…This time..Instead of money for the drugs..They offered a gun

He says he couldn’t carry the gun himself..But thought he would give it to his wife.

<“I gave that gun to my wife because of what happened to holly to protect herself.”>

Dinsmore says some time later ..He told his wife to get rid of the gun

<“I was afraid it had a body on it.” >

Dinsmore says at some point they dumped the gun off joe holiday road before moving his family to indiana

He says when he realized the connection to holly bobo..He called authorities..And came back to help them find the gun.

< (now you’re aware in this case there is a reward) money doesn’t matter to me ( but you are aware) I won’t take it. (my question is..) yes I’m aware there’s a reward and it’s not about money.” >

The defense questioned dinsmore about a possible reward..Leading to another shocking confession

<“I didn’t do this for the money. I know how mr and mrs bobo felt *starts sobbing* (you son was murdered) and I wanted to help anyway I could.” >

Dinsmore has a federal immunity deal in this case..