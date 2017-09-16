Jackson author to have his works featured at Southern Festival of Books in Nashville

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson author will have his works featured in the Southern Festival of Books, a three-day festival held in Nashville every autumn. James E. Cherry will read excerpts as well as discuss his latest novel, “Edge of the Wind”.

The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is a three-day

event held every October at the State Capitol in Nashville. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature more than 200 authors from across America. The festival will run from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

“Edge of the Wind” was a finalist for the 2016 Foreword Review Book of the Year Award. Besides “Edge of the Wind”, Cherry has also written three collections of poetry as well as other novels and short stories. Cherry is also active with Keep My Hood Good, a local after-school program serving inner-city youths in the Jackson area.

For more information on the Southern Festival of Books, visit Humanities Tennessee’s website at www.humanitiestennessee.org .