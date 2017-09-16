Jackson Christian hosts West Tennessee’s biggest consignment sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — The biggest consignment sale in West Tennessee is going on this weekend at Jackson Christian.

Representatives said, it’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the high school. They said, 60% of all of the sales from the event will go straight toward scholarship programs for the students. Volunteers told us with two gyms full of items, there’s something for everyone.

“In this gym, we have all clothes and shoes, and we have another full gym this big of household items, baby items, baby furniture, picture frames, i think i saw a washer and dryer over there this morning, bicycles, so if you need it, it is here,” said teacher volunteer Mary Ramey.

The consignment sale will be going on until Monday. There will be a half price sale tomorrow from 1 pm to 4 pm.