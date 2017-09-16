Summer Weather Returns With A Hot Weekend

Weather Update – 9:00 A.m. Saturday

West Tennessee could see high temperatures reach within a degree or two of 90°F over the weekend with isolated showers possible during the afternoons for the next few days. Rain chances will remain low until the middle of next week when scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely. Sunday afternoon will bring the better chance for at least a pop up isolated storm, but most areas will bake in the sun this weekend.

SATURDAY FORECAST:

Tropical Update –9:00 a.m. CDT Saturday

JOSE is still a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. This storm is moving northwest at 9 mph. The latest model data keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean until early next week when it could, as a tropical storm, bring showers and strong winds to the northeast. Tropical Storm Watches may be issued in the United States on Saturday. Keep an eye out for updates to the forecast!

