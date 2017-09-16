Thousands had their eyes to the sky for the Great American Airshow

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Airplanes raced, dove, and rolled across the sky Saturday evening at the third annual Great American Airshow.

“I’ve never seen one before, but it’s great. I enjoyed it,” said airshow attendee David Cary.

Discovery Part of America representatives say, this is the biggest airshow they’ve had yet, with around 10,000 people in attendance.

“We love it. That’s why Discovery Park is here. It’s here to educate people, have a good time, to entertain,” said Jim Rippy, CEO of Discovery Park of America.

The event showcased around 15 stunt pilots from all over the southeast, from Texas to Kentucky, and spectators say, they were impressed by their talent and courage.

“I think you have to have a lot of nerve to do it,” Cary said.

…but pilots told us, to them, it’s a customized to joyride.

“You can make the roller coaster as cool as you want it to be every time you fly, and that’s one of the things I like about it. It’s complete freedom. You’re not tied to anything. You can go up, down, sideways, end over end, front over back, whatever you want to do,” said stunt pilot Jim Risher.

Pilots say, they’re strapped in tight and are required to wear a parachute.

“So are you ever worried or ever scared,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. “Never,” Risher said.

Representatives say, the airshow Saturday is just one of the events that are part of the week long Obion County Cornfest. Another Cornfest event will take place at Discovery Park of American this Monday.

You can find a link to the full list of Obion County Cornfest events at obioncountycornfest.org