Traveling exhibition headed to two state parks in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Museum, is coming to our area. Tennessee State Parks, in conjunction with Humanities Tennessee, will examine the role water plays on both the environment and culture as part of the exhibit, which also looks at the politics and economic impact of water management.

Six Tennessee State Parks, including two in our coverage area, have been selected by Humanities Tennessee, a registered non-profit organization dedicated to cultural enrichment in Tennessee, to host “Water/Ways”. Those two parks are Pickwick Landing, which will host the exhibition from Sept. 30 until Nov. 12, and Reelfoot Lake, which will host the exhibit from Jan. 6 through Feb. 18.

Parks hosting the exhibit will also educate residents about what water means for their community and also help develop public programs and educational initiatives to better understand water’s impact on our local environment, as well as ways in which this natural resource and be preserved for future generations.

According to a press release issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, “Water/Ways” is the result of collaboration between the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, local humanities councils and those hosting the events.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street’s website at https://museumonmainstreet.org/content/waterways .