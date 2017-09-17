Families enjoy final day of West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — All good things eventually come to an end and today that good thing is the West Tennessee State Fair.

After opening last week, this afternoon we will say goodbye to the 162nd annual Fair until next year.

Hundreds of families filled Jackson Fairgrounds Park on this this beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Many making sure they ride all the rides, enjoy tasty fair food before the fair closes out for the year.

The West Tennessee tradition is set up at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park with events scheduled for six straight days. From rides to games on the midway to exhibits and pageants, organizers said the fair has something for everyone.

One of the biggest attractions is the popular 4-H Chicken Shack, which has been a staple of the state fair since the early 1960s.

The food vendor is the organization’s annual fundraiser and members said it’s a great experience for the youth.