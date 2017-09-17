Pinson Mounds State Park hosts 35th Annual Archaeofest

PINSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans got an opportunity to experience a part of history at a state park in Pinson this afternoon.

The 35th Annual Archaeofest which is held at Pinson Mounds offered guests a variety of attractions including Native American inspired retail vendors, Aztec dancers, and native wildfire.

A local park ranger said this is a good way to expose West Tennesseans to a culture of people who lived their thousands of years ago.

“It is nice to look back at some of our past history with the middle woodland period of the Native Americans that once were a big part of this area to kinda look at their culture and what they’ve provided for us over the years,” said Park Ranger Ron Elder.

If you missed out today, don’t worry, tomorrow is the second and final day of the festival going on from 11 am to 5 pm.