Savannah community reacts to week one of Holly Bobo Murder Trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Week one of the Holly Bobo murder trial is behind us, but court is back in session tomorrow morning in Savannah.

Even today, crime tape and road barriers can still be seen lining the perimeter of the Hardin county courthouse.

Savannah resident Kevin Howard said, there has been an overwhelming amount of witness testimony that has come to light, in just the first week. He said, he doesn’t expect week two to go much differently.

“Actually I think there’s a lot more to be discovered with the case, you know right now the prosecution is starting to wrap up, and after they pretty much will wrap up, you’re going to have the defense side of it, and the defense, it makes you think, what else is going to come out in this case. We’ve heard so much this week, and you don’t really know what else to expect,” said Howard.

