Committee members discuss plans for Megasite

JACKSON, Tenn.–Committee members met Monday morning to discuss the progress of the Memphis Regional Megasite.

Many County Mayors came to the meeting as they heard a report from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. They were told an 18-inch force-main will be connected to the wastewater treatment facility that will go into the Mississippi River. Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman says this will mean sewer will now be available to the east part of the county and the Megasite will bring in business for the state.