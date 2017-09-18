Flora C. Rayborn

Flora C. Rayborn, age 100, died on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born on August 28, 1917 in Byrdstown, TN, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Donna Ella Glass Brannan. She was married to Dalton Rayborn for seventy-three years, who preceded her in death. She was retired from the Richmond Baking Company in Richmond, IN. She enjoyed cooking for her family and working in her yard.

Flora is survived by her children, Alva Masella and husband George of Madison, WI, Curtis Rayborn and wife Sharon of Fountain City, IN; Cleva “Kit” Gwin of Jackson, TN and Barbara Wilson and husband James of Bartlett, TN; a sister Millie Pennington and husband Delbert of Fishers, IN; daughters-in-law, Carol James Rayborn of Bayville, NJ and Sara Rayborn Fast of Celina, OH; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brannan; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Rayborn and Jerry Rayborn, brothers, Edward Brannan, Clayton Brannan and Curtis Brannan; a son-in-law, Joseph Gwin; a daughter-in-law, Rosanne Rayborn a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Elbert Pennington.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 18, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association or to Hospice of West Tennessee.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com